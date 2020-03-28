Michigan now has over 100 coronavirus deaths

Michigan has reached a grim milestone in its battle against coronavirus.

There are now 111 deaths and 4,650 confirmed positive cases of the virus in the state, according to data released Saturday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of deaths statewide is up from 92 reported deaths and 3,657 confirmed positive cases on Friday.

Ingham County has 32 positive cases, Eaton County has eight positive cases, Clinton County has 13 confirmed cases, Jackson County has 20 confirmed cases, and Hillsdale County has seven confirmed cases.

In Detroit, there are 1,377 confirmed cases and 30 deaths. Wayne County has 16 deaths and 939 confirmed positive cases. Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

In Oakland County, there are 31 deaths and 1,018 confirmed cases.

Statewide, there are 11,893 confirmed negative tests of specimens tested for COVID-19, and 3,720 confirmed positive tests of specimens tested for COVID-19, according to state data. The tests came from three places: a commercial laboratory, hospital laboratory, or a public health lab. Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.

Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab, the state's website indicated.

Total samples tested includes test that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.

Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.

Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

