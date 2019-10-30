Test results: Michigan moves up in national rankings in reading, math

Michigan is near the bottom third of the country in reading and math, according to test results from the 2019 National Assessment of Education Progress released Wednesday morning.

The results showed Michigan improved its fourth and eighth grade ranking among states in the two subjects.

Michigan rose to 32nd in the nation among states in fourth-grade reading, up from 35th in 2017 and 41st in 2015. In eighth-grade reading, Michigan advanced to 28th in the nation, up from 30th in 2017.

“It’s great news for our students and families that we’re making progress on literacy,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in response to the test results. "We’ve made a step in the right direction, and now we must continue to prioritize funding for early literacy and teacher pay and build a more equitable school funding system."

State superintendent Michael Rice credited teachers, administrators and support staff for improving Michigan's ranking nationally.

"Our rank is improving in spite of two significant challenges: a statewide teacher shortage and inadequate and inequitable state funding for the state's 1.5 million Michigan children," said Rice.

Michigan's ranking in eighth-grade math improved from 33rd in the nation to 28th, while the ranking in fourth-grade math went from 38th in the nation to 42nd.

The NAEP is a congressionally mandated project administered by the National Center for Education Statistics within the U.S. Department of Education and the Institute of Education Sciences.

The national test is given to a random sampling of students in fourth and eighth-grades every two years.

