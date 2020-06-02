Michigan moves into phase four of re-opening process

Michigan is moving to phase four of the reopening process.

As of June 1, 2020, Michigan is in Phase Four of the re-opening process. (MGN)

Gov. Whitmer made the announcement Monday during her weekly news conference.

Starting Monday, June 1, 2020, Gov. Whitmer eased the limit on gatherings as long as there is social distancing.

Now, 100 people can be together at one time, with proper social distancing.

On June 8, 2020, next Monday, you will once again be able to eat at restaurants in Michigan. There will be a 50 percent capacity restriction on those that can use an establishment at any given time.

Camps and pools can also re-open on June 8, as well.

Retail stores can re-open to customers, without an appointment, on June 4.

In-home services, such as house cleanings are able to operate again too.

Michael Kruger, the owner of Crunchy's in East Lansing is looking forward to getting back to business.

"We're very excited to be able to allow people back into the restaurant and onto our patio," he said. "We're, of course, a little bit nervous, but we have a pretty good plan in place."

However, some business owners are still going to use the guidelines that the state initially implemented in the previous phase.

Celeste Saltzman, the owner of Retail Therapy in Old Town Lansing, says she will use technology to give tours of the store on the internet and will continue to allow shoppers by appointment only.

"I feel it would be a safer situation if I let them in by appointment," Saltzman said, citing the number of people that simply browse and touch items and surfaces, but do not buy them in the Old Town neighborhood.

Businesses still waiting for their turn to re-open include: gyms, hair salons, movie theaters, and casinos. Gov. Whitmer says she hopes to open those by July 4.

