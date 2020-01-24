Michigan man says bank racially profiled him

A Michigan man is suing TCF bank because he claims the Livonia branch racially profiled him.

Sauntore Thomas was trying to open a savings account and deposit checks, ironically from a recent race discrimination settlement.

According to Thomas' complaint, the assistant branch manager wouldn't help him. He said the manager instead called the police and accused Thomas of attempting to deposit fraudulent checks.

The TCF bank in Livonia has also opened a fraud investigation.

