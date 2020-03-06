Michigan man found dead in Jamaican hotel

Police officers in Jamaica are investigating the death of a Michigan man.

The Detroit News is reporting Theodore Walling was found in his hotel room with several stab wounds.

Walling was a retired autoworker from the downriver area of Detroit.

Investigators believe he knew his attacker. They say his death was either the result of a sex act gone wrong or someone set him up on a date and then murdered him.

Jamaica is under a Level-2 Travel Advisory warning tourists of rising crime.

