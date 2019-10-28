Michigan man breaks world record for most burpees in 12 hours

A self-defense instructor in Brighton, Michigan has set a new world record.

Krav Maga Great Lakes says on Sunday Mike Berean broke the record for the most burpees in 12 hours with 5,010. The previous record set by Bryan Abell was 4,689.

All the pain wasn't just for the world record glory, though. Berean was also raising money for the Concern Foundation, which supports research for women's cancer treatments. So far, he has raised over $7,000 and will continue accepting donations until October 31st.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Berean teaches self defense classes at Krav Maga Great Lakes in Brighton.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.