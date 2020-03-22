Michigan logging applications for redistricting panel

Applications still are pouring in to serve on a Michigan commission that will set boundaries for seats in the Legislature and Congress.

The Secretary of State said at least 3,590 notarized applications have been processed so far, and thousands more have been received.

All applications must be signed in front of a notary.

Applications will be accepted through June 1.

Ultimately 13 commissioners will be randomly picked: four affiliated with the Republican Party, four affiliated with the Democratic Party and five with no affiliation.

