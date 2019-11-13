Michigan liquor distributor asks for temporary pause in delivery orders

A statewide liquor shortage will not be getting any better before Saturday's Michigan State vs. Michigan game this Saturday.

Republic National Distributing Company, one of Michigan's three authorized distribution agents, is at the center of the shortage.

The company is now letting customers with standard delivery dates of Wednesday, Nov. 13, Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15 will not receive their orders.

RNDC says those customers will need to place new orders starting the week of Nov. 17.

The company has been crippled by software issues since moving to a new warehouse in Livonia.

RNDC has been working to catch up on backlogged deliveries ever since.

The company briefed the Michigan Liquor Control Commission Tuesday.

RNDC says significant improvements are expected by Monday, Nov. 18 and normal delivery is expected around the middle of December.

