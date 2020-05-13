Michigan law enforcement prepares for protestors

We're less than 24 hours away from another protest expected at the State Capitol.

With tensions rising as the discussion of banning guns continues among state officials, Attorney General Dana Nessel tells News 10 the police presence will be much stronger Thursday.

"This is a very concerning situation and we don't want to see it escalate into violence," Nessel said. "If that requires additional police presence, then that's what we're going to do to make sure that everybody stays safe and secure."

Nessel says her office and the Michigan State Police want to get the word out now to give everyone fair warning about what will and won't be tolerated Thursday.

"What's the difference between open carry and brandishing a weapon or even felonious assault? If you are not allowed under any set of circumstances as a member of public onto the floor of the Michigan House of Representatives, don't try to go on to the floor of the Michigan House of Representatives," said Nessel.

There's no telling if protesters will make their way inside the State Capitol again, but Nessel says the police will do what they can to keep things under control.

"You actually had an armed gunman that was shouting at legislators from the gallery of the Senate. We don't want to see that happen again. Right?"

Nessel says the extra police presence isn't about stopping constitutionally-protected protests.

But she wants everyone from the demonstrators to legistlators to be safe.

"We don't want our legislators to feel like they either can't show up to work at all because they're so concerned for their safety or when they come, they have to wear a bulletproof vest. I mean, come on, that shouldn't be the way our democracy operates," she said.

The Michigan State Police posted a video threadto their Twitter page detailing in part how they will be involved in Thursday's protest.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.