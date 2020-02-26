Michigan kicks-off its largest effort to promote the Census

Michigan is announcing their kickoff of the 2020 Census today.

It's the largest effort to promote the U.S. Census in Michigan history.

The campaign will highlight why the census is important for the state.

It will also clarifying some myths surrounding the census.

The goal of the event is to encourage everyone in the state to participate in the upcoming Census count.

Those in attendance will include: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II; Michigan Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler; Michigan Statewide

2020 Census Director Kerry Ebersole Singh; state Sen. Jim Stamas (R-Midland); Senate Minority Leader; Jim Ananich (D-Flint); state Rep. Julie Calley (R-Portland); state Rep. Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit); Michigan Nonprofit Association President and CEO Donna Murray-Brown; Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS) President and CEO Hassan Jaber.

Jaber is also Co-chair of the Michigan Nonprofit Complete Count Committee

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

It will be held at the state capitol.

