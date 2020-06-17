Michigan jobless rate still high, state says

After a slight dip, the number of people out of work in Michigan is still high, the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget said in a news release Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell 2.8 percentage points to 21.2 percent in May, the agency said.

That’s 7.9 points more than the national rate and 17 points more than Michigan’s May 2019 rate.

“The May job market was marked by two primary trends: a continuation of record-high unemployment and job gains resulting from initial recalls from pandemic-related layoffs,” Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, said in the release. “Jobs rose in most industries in May, but these additions accounted for only about 17 percent of the jobs lost in April.”

The construction sector had the best job recovery, growing by 51,000 jobs over May.

Click here for more information and to read the full jobs report.

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

