Michigan inmates now allowed to apply for a state college financial aid program

Michigan's prison inmates are now allowed to apply for college financial aid through a state program that had long excluded them but was changed under the state's 2020 budget.

Michigan's Tuition Incentive Program, or TIP, is a state-funded program that reimburses tuition expenses for Medicaid-eligible students at participating public and private institutions.

Terrell Blount, a program associate with the Vera Institute of Justice, told the Detroit Free Press last week that expanding the program's eligibility to inmates is a "big win" for Michigan, where college subsidy opportunities for prisoners are limited.

He added Michigan is now among 18 states that do not prevent incarcerated students from receiving the state's financial aid