Michigan hunters donate extraordinary amount of venison to food banks

People can give back to their local community in many different ways, but these Michigan hunters decided the best way to give back was by donating venison to food banks and shelters.

According to the Michigan Wildlife Council, a record amount of venison was donated in 2019. Hunters donated 58,355 pounds of venison to the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger organization.

That is enough meat to provide 233,420 meals, said the Michigan Wildlife Council.

In Michigan 16 percent of households struggle to put food on the table.

Dean Hall, MSAH executive director, said that hunters are continuing the tradition of providing for their neighbor by continuing to donate.

“Michigan hunters who have donated deer to feed the hungry of our state continue a practice going back to settlement days when hunters provided for those who could not provide for themselves,” Hall said. “We are so grateful to all hunters who stepped up and shared their harvest.”

