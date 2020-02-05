Michigan house fire kills woman, 1 child, leaves 2 critical

A woman and one of her children died early Wednesday when a fire swept a western Michigan home, leaving two other children hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Grand Rapids Police Lt. Terry Dixon said the woman died at the scene shortly after midnight, while one of her three children died on the way to the hospital after firefighters removed all four from the home.

The woman’s two other children were taken to DeVos Children’s Hospital, where Dixon said both were in critical condition Wednesday morning, WWMT-TV reported.

He said the woman and her three children lived upstairs in the home. The residence had no working smoke detectors, said Lt. Bill Smith with the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Authorities had not released any of the fire victims’ names or ages as of Wednesday morning.

