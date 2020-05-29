Michigan hospitals to allow one visitor per patient starting June 1

Governor Whitmer's executive order that bans non-essential visitors from hospitals will be lifted June 1.

As these restrictions loosen healthcare facilities are trying to stay ahead of the pandemic.

Sparrow and McLaren are implementing screenings for each visitor and staff member who enters their buildings.

Jeanne Bishop, Director of Nursing at Sparrow said, "They'll see a screening station, they'll be check for any symptoms of COVID-19, their temperature will be taken, and they'll receive a mask if they don't already have one."

The screenings will be at each Sparrow facility.

Bishop said although the restrictions are not as strict they still want to uphold caution to the virus.

"Its really important we continue safety at all sites of care so waiting rooms really need to have social distancing. You'll see chairs that are gone or turned around. There will be very limited waiting room area.

Each patient can see one visitor at a time," said Bishop.

Both health care networks are encouraging visitors to enter through the main entrances of the buildings to be screened.

While some restrictions are lifted, medical staff is still taking precautions.

Christine Perry, McLaren Emergency Department Medical Director said,

"The physicians and nursing staff although there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel,we're being very diligent in our personal protective equipment, we're not being complacent. We definitely need to keep persevering in the methods that we're using to make sure the patients, staff, and families are safe."

According to McLaren they are testing all patients before surgery for COVID-19.

According to McLaren, they tested over one thousand patients Friday and all had negative COVID-19 results.

