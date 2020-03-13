Michigan health officials set up hotline to answer coronavirus questions

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today the launch of a statewide hotline to respond to health-related questions about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) starting tomorrow, March 14, at 9 a.m.

“As we continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our state, we want to ensure Michiganders have the information they need to stay healthy, address concerns and know where to go for the care they need if they experience symptoms,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Public health and other experts will answer health-related questions about COVID-19. The team can also direct residents, providers and more to the right resources in their local communities and in other state government departments.

The hotline will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-888-535-6136.

Staff cannot provide individual clinical advice or a diagnosis through the hotline. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are symptomatic, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Patients with confirmed infection have reported mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

• Pneumonia

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

• Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

• Stay at least six feet away from others when in a public setting.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

