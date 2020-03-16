Michigan gyms and fitness centers closed

Gyms across Michigan finished up their final classes Monday afternoon after Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered fitness facilities to close by 3 p.m.

Some places were planning on closing before the executive order came down.

"We originally planned on closing our doors officially tomorrow just to help protect all of our members and our staff, and then when this word came down that everybody is going to be closed starting today, we started cancelling classes," said Paul Nagel, Orangetheory East Lansing head coach.

Managers say members won't be charged while the gym is closed.

"What's going to happen is they're going to freeze right in the point of time, and then it'll pick back up once we open again," said Nagel.

Some members of State of Fitness in East Lansing are not asking for refunds in order to help the small business during this time of uncertainty.

"This is landmark. This is something I don't remember ever happening in my years in the fitness industry," said Nagel.

Megan Loughlin-Krusky, an Orangetheory member, says, in the meantime, she plans to work out at home.

"I have bosu balls, weights, I have a treadmill, everything but the rower. So that'll be my goal is to keep up with that as I'm at home," said Loughlin-Krusky.

If you want to stay on track with your fitness goals, there are some workouts you can do at home including body weight exercises and going for a walk outside.

