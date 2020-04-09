Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order through April

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through April, saying it must continue longer to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The original order, executive order 2020-21, took effect March 24 and had been scheduled to expire early next week.

Executive Order 2020-42, extends the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order through the end of April.

As with the prior order, the governor said executive order 2020-42 limits gatherings and travel and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home.

The governor's office said the order also imposes more stringent limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic, slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.

“Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” said Governor Whitmer. “Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. When we do, we can save lives and shorten the amount of time we’re working through this crisis, which will be good for our families and good for our economy in the long-run. We can also protect critical infrastructure workers like doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, and child care workers. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that people stay home and stay safe.”

“It’s clear that staying home is the most effective way we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “This aggressive action will help us protect more people and ease the strain on our health care system.”

Chris Wigent, executive director of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators, Don Wotruba, executive director of the Michigan Association of School Boards and Wendy Zdeb, executive director of the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals released the following statement on the stay-at-home extension.

“While we understand that the extension of the Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives order will undoubtedly create hardships for many Michiganders, we agree that the health and safety of residents should remain paramount. Doing everything we can now, based on best practices and scientific and medical advice, to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 will allow our students, staff, and administrators to look forward to a new school year in the fall with face-to-face instruction and extracurricular activities.

Our organizations continue to stand ready to assist our members in any way necessary during these difficult circumstances, and we recognize that each district is working to find ways to support students and advance distance learning to the greatest extent possible. We are confident all school districts are doing what they can to make sure their students and families are supported and do not feel alone in this unique time.”

To view the full order, click here.

You can watch Governor Whitmer's full press conference below.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.