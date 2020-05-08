Michigan golfer returns home to help out nurses

Michigan golfer Sarah Hoffman decided to trade the clubs for some scrubs. Hoffman is a graduate of Grand Valley State University's nursing program that also held a temporary position with the Orthopedic Trauma unit at the University of Michigan during the golf off-season.

Hoffman rejoined the team at U of M at the end of April. Due to pandemic, Hoffman is seeing patient populations she is not used to.

The Symetra Tour is currently scheduled to resume in July, and Hoffman is practicing on days she is not in scrubs. Until the tournament resumes, she will continue to help out at the hospital.