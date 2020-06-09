Michigan food banks receive new milk coolers

The United Dairy Industry of Michigan will donate milk coolers to 18 food banks in the state, the organization said in a press release Tuesday.

The group’s pilot grant program that made the donations possible will also provide funds for milk when they coolers are delivered to food banks.

UDIM said in the release that milk is an often-requested item at food banks, but a lack of refrigeration units can make it hard for food banks to provide it.

The food banks getting the coolers are:

• Angels of Action, Big Rapids

• Bad Axe Free Methodist Food Pantry, Bad Axe

• Be Love Outreach, Grandville

• Beacon of Hope Family Care Center, St. Johns

• Cooperative Ministry, Lake City

• Feed the Need – Alpena, Alpena

• Holland Rescue Mission, Holland

• Jehovah Jireh Ministries of West Michigan, Hudsonville

• Lakeport Wesleyan Church Food Pantry, Lakeport

• Love in The Name of Christ of West Mackinac County, Engadine

• Love INC of Newaygo County, Grant

• Martin Area Resource Center, Martin

• Mid City Nutrition Program, Port Huron

• Morenci Church of the Nazarene, Morenci

• Portland Community Food Bank, Portland

• Saint Paul’s Food for Families, Imlay City

• Saline Area Social Service, Saline

• Shared Blessings Food Pantry, Bad Axe

For more information on UDIM programs, call 517-349-8923 or go to www.milkmeansmore.org.

