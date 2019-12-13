Michigan family's home security camera hacked

A Freeland, Michigan family had a shock to their systems on a regular Sunday night when a hacker began shouting at the family through their Ring home security system.

According to WEYI, Jason Ball and his teenage son said they were harassed through the system and learned from Ring that there had been a third-party breach.

As the stranger yelled through the camera, Ball immediately turned the camera around -- but then heard the same voice coming from the garage.

At that point, Ball just turned off the WiFi router, knowing it would shut down the system altogether.

He called Ring immediately.

"They told me they believe it was a third party breach and that in turn the people took the third party information and the usernames and passwords that they stole and tried to access other systems," Ball told WEYI.

WEYI reached out to Ring for more answers.

"While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of ring's security," Ring said.

Ring did offer to buy back all four of Ball's cameras.

