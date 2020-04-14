Michigan expands testing criteria to anyone with symptoms

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced it is expanding its testing criteria for coronavirus to include those who have mild symptoms.

The MDHHS has also published a COVID-19 test site finder to help Michigan residents locate a testing site near them.

“Expanded testing is needed to learn more about how COVID-19 is spreading in our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We want to make sure people know that if they have symptoms, they should work with their medical provider to be tested.”

The MDHHS said testing priority criteria now includes the following:

• Hospitalized patients

• Symptomatic healthcare workers

• Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at:

-Long-term care or elderly living facilities

-Jails or prisons

- Homeless shelters

- Residential foster care facilities

-Other group living setting

• Patients age 65 and older with symptoms

• Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms

• First responders with symptoms

• Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms

• Individuals with mild symptoms

The MDHHS said individuals who experience symptoms of the coronavirus such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should contact their healthcare provider, 24/7 nurse hotline or telehealth program provided by their insurance company or employer to figure out if they need to be tested.

