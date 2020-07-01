Advertisement

Michigan ease restrictions on long-term care facility visits

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County released a COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 4. (CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday eased restrictions on visits to nursing and other residential facilities that were imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Two orders signed by MDHHS Director Robert Gordon that are effective immediately allow exceptions to the restrictions as long as the facilities meet specific safety requirements.

“We are glad Michigan can now allow visits in some circumstances, but we continue to urge caution and require safety precautions like wearing masks during visits,” Gordon said in a statement.

One order applies to residential long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, assisted living and substance abuse residential facilities. It allows visits only with residents who are in serious or critical condition or in hospice care, or visits from family members or friends who assist residents daily activities such as eating, bathing or dressing.

The second order affects youth in child-caring institutions and juvenile detention facilities. It allows young residents to have off-campus visits with foster and birth parents or prospective adoptive parent. The persons being visited must agree in advance to abide by safety measures as recommended by the CDC to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

