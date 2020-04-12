Michigan doctor donates Crocs

Foot Surgeon Dr. Anthony Weinert of Troy donated 2,500 pairs of Crocs shoes to healthcare workers.

Weinert, the founder of Shoe Pantry Plus, said he did this to "help protect our healthcare heroes from transporting possible contaminated shoes home with potential Coronavirus on surface of shoes."

Dr. Weinert said his major goal is to protect the healthcare workers and their families during this time. He plans to do more distributions throughout Michigan.

Weinert is known in the community as being "The Sole Doctor" and has helped and distributed 10,000 pairs of shoes to the homeless, veterens, and those in need in his community through Shoe Pantry Plus. Dr. Weinert also wants to do a nationwide distribution to healthcare doctors and nurses in hospitals across the United Sates called "Shoes for HealthCare Heroes."