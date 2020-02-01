Michigan couple sues American Airlines

A Michigan couple is suing American Airlines for discrimination after they were removed from a flight because the airline said the Orthodox Jewish couple smelled bad.

Yehuda Yosef Adler, Jennie Adler and their then-19-month old daughter kicked off a Jan. 23, 2019, flight from Miami to Detroit by a gate agent.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the lawsuit, filed Jan. 28 in a Texas federal court, alleges the agent said he knew Orthodox Jews only showered once per week.

The Texas based airline issued a statement Thursday reiterating claims that several passengers and crew members complained about Yehuda Adler's odor.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.