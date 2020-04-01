Michigan could see up to 4,500 deaths from coronavirus

Michigan could face as many as 4,500 deaths from the coronavirus despite the mitigation efforts that are currently in place.

The estimate comes from a model cited by the White House Coronavirus Task Force in their daily briefing Tuesday.

The worst spread of the illness is expected within the next two weeks.

White House Medical Advisors say social distancing and other measures are working but said the death toll will be far worse if people don't practice those mitigation strategies.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is expected to hold a briefing Wednesday at 5 p.m.

