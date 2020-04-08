Michigan continues to experience increase in coronavirus cases

Officials say Michigan deaths from the coronavirus rose 16% in the largest daily jump since the pandemic hit the state.

The state reported 118 additional deaths related to the respiratory disease caused by the virus, raising the total to 845.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose 10% to nearly 19,000. Gov Gretchen Whitmer says “it’s another tough 24 hours" in Michigan.

In Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan said the city will begin testing residents at nursing homes with a fast virus test used on police and firefighters.

The city has more than 25% of Michigan's cases and deaths.

