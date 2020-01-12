Michigan clinics awarded grants to help uninsured, underinsured

Nearly four dozen clinics will share $860,500 through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Strengthening the Safety Net program.

Blue Cross says the funding will help the clinics provide free or low-cost medical, dental and mental health care services to uninsured and underinsured Michigan residents.

The funding also pays for substance use disorder treatment.

Grants of up to $25,000 each were awarded to 17 clinics.

Another 30 clinics were awarded up to $15,000 each.

Recipients expect to provide care to more than 60,000 people this year. Health care organizations offering primary care services also received more than $190,000 in matched funding through the program.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

