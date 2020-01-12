Michigan clinics awarded grants to help uninsured, underinsured

Health insurance prices are increasing between five and ten percent in West Virginia for almost all plans in 2020, according to Insurance Commission data.
By  | 
Posted:

DETROIT (AP) - Nearly four dozen clinics will share $860,500 through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Strengthening the Safety Net program.

Blue Cross says the funding will help the clinics provide free or low-cost medical, dental and mental health care services to uninsured and underinsured Michigan residents.

The funding also pays for substance use disorder treatment.

Grants of up to $25,000 each were awarded to 17 clinics.

Another 30 clinics were awarded up to $15,000 each.

Recipients expect to provide care to more than 60,000 people this year. Health care organizations offering primary care services also received more than $190,000 in matched funding through the program.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 