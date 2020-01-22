Michigan children rescued from icy lake

Panic for a Michigan mother this week when her two small children were stuck on a frozen lake with dangerously cracking ice.

It happened Tuesday morning in Shelby Township.

The two little ones were sledding in their backyard when they ended up out on the thin ice.

Four-year-old Cora tells the story best, they were supposed to be building a snowman but...

"Bobby wanted to go on the sled - so then we got all the way on the ocean," Cora Haupt said.

The have their sledding hill, but there was so much snow and ice that it just went so much faster and further than they expected and they went all the way into the middle of the ocean, as Cora called it.

The 13-year-old big brother tried saving them but he actually fell in trying to get to them.

That's when mom realized what was happening - and called 911.

Shelby police officers were there first, followed by Shelby firefighters, both realizing the ice was incredibly thin.

Patrick Bombard, Shelby Township firefighter/paramedic said, "When I got there - didn't think there was any way --- and without them getting wet."

Firefighter Patrick Bombard was one of two slowly - and methodically crawling across the ice --- body camera video shows how fast everyone reacted.

Ice crackled as they moved closer.

But about 20 minutes after accidentally sledding onto the lake --- or ocean --- Bobby and Cora were pulled to safety.

Christine Nazareth-Haupt, the kids mother said, "It was amazing to know that in a pitch they would risk their lives to help our kids. It's dangerous out there - and they didn't even think twice about."

No one was hurt.

As for the big brother who fell in, he was able to get to safety.

