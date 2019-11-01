Defending state champions drop out of playoffs

Several mid-Michigan teams are in the playoffs on Friday night, but the playoff's won't include the two-time defending Division Two state champions.

Warren De La Salle Collegiate, a Catholic high school in the Detroit area, has dropped out of the high school football playoffs because of hazing incidents by players.

An email sent to parents Thursday by Warren De La Salle Collegiate said players were aware of the hazing but failed to report it.

The school felt it was appropriate to forfeit a playoff game Friday against Birmingham Groves, which means they are no longer in the playoff race.

Other reports are saying that players at the all-boys catholic school in Macomb County were sexually violated with sticks.

The school has only said the hazing was pervasive and more serious than what was initially thought.

In addition, De La Salle, along with three other Catholic high schools in the Detroit area, closed on Friday as a precaution due to threats of a shooting rampage.

The other schools that were closed Friday were Detroit Catholic Central, Warren Regina and University of Detroit Jesuit High Schools.

Police are not saying if the same person made the threats.

