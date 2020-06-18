Michigan breweries adapt and look for options to try to survive the pandemic

Michigan ranks 5th for the number of breweries.

Some even calling it the"Great Beer State"

But as businesses of all kinds struggle to survive the pandemic, brewers are wondering if Michigan can sustain that title.

"I would say I have great concern moving forward," said Scott Graham, the executive director of the Michigan's Brewers Guild, who oversees more than 300 breweries throughout the state.

"Even if you got some help from stimulus, such as the PPP, maybe rent was differed, and some of these things are going to pile up and will need to be paid back," said Graham.

For the brewery in Jackson, Ironbark, found themselves scrambling after bars and restaurants closed, and finding some focus on can distribution to try and keep up.

"It was one of those things right off the bat wondering if we were going to have any money beyond the essential survival money," said Nathan Brue, the GM and brewer at Ironbark. "We literally turned our space into its own distribution with a little help from everyone."

Even the state is seeing the struggle.

This week, the Michigan legislature 'oked' a bill for small breweries to double the number craft beer they can sell and deliver to stores without having to go through Michigan's three-tier system for alcohol distribution.

"So for smaller breweries that have the packaging equipment but don't have traction in the market that the distributor may go to, they can go store by store and get some momentum of their own brands in the middle of this pandemic," explained Travis Fritts, the president and owner of Old Nation Brewing Company.

For Old Nation Brewing, that's focusing on distribution and curb side pick up right now, Fritts says there may be some long term benefits to this bill.

"Down the road and as this pandemic changes and as this culture changes, it will be very important."

The Michigan Brewers Guild says the pandemic has closed a few Michigan breweries and cancelled festivals already.

To avoid more closures, the Guild is steering businesses to available resources to help them get by.

"Every 2-3 weeks it's like we have had to shift our business model," said Brue. "But it's like sometimes you are brewing a batch of beer and something goes wrong and you have to be in the moment and have to figure out what to do and adapt.

The proposed legislature to help breweries is part of a bipartisan 16-bill package.

It now moves to the Governor's desk. We will keep you posted on what happens.