Michigan ballot law changes struck down by a 2nd court

Another Michigan court has vacated changes to the state's ballot drive law, declaring that a geographic limitation on collecting petitions unconstitutionally takes power out of the hands of voters.

The state appeals court, in a 2-1 decision Monday, affirmed a lower judge in striking down the 15% cap on signatures that can be used from any one of Michigan's 14 congressional districts.

It also nullified new requirements that each petition indicate whether a circulator is paid or a volunteer and that each paid circulator file an affidavit with the state.

