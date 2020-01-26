Michigan agencies offer Great Lakes education initiative

A new state program is designed to teach Michigan children about the Great Lakes, their watersheds and how people affect water resources.

The initiative is called “From Students to Stewards" and is led by several state agencies.

Organizers say it's intended to teach students from kindergarten through grade 12 about water resources and policies.

They've developed resources for participating schools, which can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to try out the toolkit and suggest improvements.

A total of $50,000 is available.

The application deadline is March 9.

