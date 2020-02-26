Michigan adoption fraudster sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Michigan woman who ripped off dozens of couples seeking to adopt children while spending their money on luxuries has been sentenced to slightly more than 10 years in prison.

Detroit federal Judge Bernard Friedman described Tara Lee as “evil” and said she deserved a life sentence, but he couldn't give her one.

Friedman was outraged after listening to hours of emotional remarks by victims who described how Lee promised to help them adopt babies.

But instead of making families, they were devastated as adoptions failed.

Lee admitted she committed fraud. In many cases, birth mothers didn't exist.

