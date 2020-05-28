Michigan adds online food purchasing, free "Quarantine Care Kits"

To make life easier on families who need to stay home during the pandemic, Michigan families who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) soon will be able to buy their food online from two national retailers. In addition, the state is also rolling out “quarantine care kits” with essential goods for families with low and moderate incomes who are in quarantine or isolation.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that the state expects to have the online purchase option available before the end of this week. Michigan received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to allow SNAP recipients to redeem their food assistance benefits at Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

“Before and since the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve worked hard to make it easier for Michiganders to use food aid,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Now that families can order groceries online using their EBT cards, it’ll be easier for them to put food on the table. This is especially important for the people who most need to stay home – those who are COVID positive, who are recent close contacts of persons who are positive, or who are vulnerable to COVID due to age or underlying medical conditions.”

Amazon was scheduled to activate at 3 p.m. today, and Walmart begins Friday. People who receive food assitance will be able to go to the Amazon and Walmart websites and use their Electronic Benefits Transaction cards for purchases of eligible food items just like a debit or credit card.

Delivery fees cannot be paid for using SNAP benefits and curbside pickup is available at Walmart to avoid a delivery fee.

