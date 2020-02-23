Michigan adds 600-acre expansion worth $2M to public lands

Michigan officials say the state's 108,000-acre Pigeon River Country State Forest is getting a nearly 600-acre addition.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently announced a land deal valued at more than $2 million that was finalized last month. It adds the Elk Forest at Black River, which is in Montmorency County, to the state's public lands.

The area is surrounded on three sides by existing state-managed land and includes public access to Walled Lake.

The money for the property purchase came from matching funds from the state agency's Land Exchange Facilitation Fund and a donation from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

