Michigan Supreme Court puts private school aid case on hold

The Michigan Supreme Court says it won't hear arguments in March about the legality of giving public tax dollars to private schools.

The court says it will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court settles a case from Montana.

The Michigan court says that decision could be influential.

The dispute is about money earmarked for private schools by the Republican-controlled Legislature when Rick Snyder was governor.

The money would help schools comply with health, safety and welfare rules.

Critics say the Michigan Constitution clearly states that no public money can aid a private school.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.