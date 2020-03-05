Michigan Supreme Court hears case over Flint water liability

Lawyers have urged the Michigan Supreme Court to clear the way for Flint residents to sue state officials over lead-contaminated water.

The case at the state's highest court is one of many in state and federal courts over the scandal.

What's unique is that it could break ground in exposing public officials to liability over alleged violations of the state constitution.

The attorney general's office is appealing a 2018 decision by the state appeals court, which said that Flint residents could pursue a violation of their right to "bodily integrity."

