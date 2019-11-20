Michigan Supreme Court considers cellphone use in courtrooms

There is going to be a public hearing Wednesday on whether courts should allow cellphone and electronic usage inside courtrooms.

If this was to pass, the public would be able to use their phones all while inside a courtroom.

Anyone could text or go on the internet, but a huge bonus would be to take pictures of court documents.

This would eliminate paying for public documents courts currently charge for.

Supporters say it would make public documents more accessible and affordable.

Opponents say this would be a big revenue loss for the courts.

Courts charge about $1 per page for a public document.

They also say cellphones could be disruptive to the courts and expose the identities of jurors and witnesses who testify.

If courts were to allow cellphones in courtrooms there would still be some restrictions:

There would be no photography or recordings allowed inside or outside the courtrooms.

Those inside the courtroom won't be allowed to communicate with a courtroom participant.

Wednesday's hearing is at 9:30 a.m.