Michigan Superintendents and Administrators issue statement asking governor for clarity

The Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA) released a statement Thursday morning asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state leaders to provide more clarity on the future of Michigan schools amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Whitmer announced on March 23, that schools would remain closed until at least April 13.

The statement is below:

"The executive directors of the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators, the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators, and the Michigan Association of School Boards, today released the following statement regarding COVID-19 School Closures and Certainty for Educators, Students, and Families:

“Today we call on state officials including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice, the Legislative Quadrant, and state lawmakers to immediately provide clarity to Michiganders on what’s next for our children. Further delay creates uncertainty for countless communities across our state.

We urge the state to immediately move to waive days of instruction that fell during the mandated period of closure from March 16 through April 13, 2020, and develop a clear framework and plan to guide districts in educating children through a statewide seat-time waiver going forward. This framework must acknowledge the incredible disparities that exist between communities related to technology, access to broadband, and other resources while clearly identifying methods in which districts will be able to provide quality instruction in a variety of ways, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

We recognize that there are legitimate health and safety reasons why the Legislature is unable to meet, and to that end, encourage the Quadrant to work closely with the Executive Branch to address these concerns.

We further urge Gov. Whitmer to, within the next week, determine whether a longer-term closure will be necessary so that district leaders and families may begin to prepare to implement plans for the long-term education of children away from the classroom.

We stand ready to support our state leaders in any way possible to ensure every child continues to learn while our state faces this unprecedented challenge.”