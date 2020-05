Aircrafts from the Michigan Air National Guard will be conducting a series of multi-city flyovers across the state Tuesday.

The event is happening to show appreciation for the thousands of Michigan heroes who are at the frontlines battling COVID-19.

Aircrafts are expected to fly over the Lansing area just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ingham County officials said times are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.

