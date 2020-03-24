Michigan statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday

A statewide tornado drill will be taking place Wednesday, March 25.

At 1 p.m., tornado sirens will be activated across the state.

Ingham County said to take this time to check your basement, or whatever area you use for shelter, and make sure it is cleaned and ready to use.

The county said there is no obligation to drill if you aren't in a position to shelter, take the time to think about where you would go if an actual tornado was coming when the sirens sound.

