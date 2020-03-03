Michigan State prepares to face Michigan in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State will be taking on Michigan starting Friday night in a best two out of three first-round Big Ten Tournament Hockey Series in Ann Arbor.

Players say, they're ready for the high profile game.

"Yeah, I think everyone knows the stakes are highest this weekend with it being playoffs and especially being Michigan," said MSU Forward Sam Saliba. "The way we approach it is kind of how we've been doing it all year. The next game mentality and a good week of practice and getting prepared and ready and that's what we're doing this week."

"Obviously with it being a rivalry it's a little more important and it's good for us," said MSU Defenseman Jerad Rosburg. "The last time we played them it left a sour taste in our mouth so we're happy we get another crack at it and an opportunity to play them again."

MSU Head Coach Danton Cole says the team will have some competition.

"You have to deal with them in transition. They are fast they've got some good offense they put pucks on net and they attack you on the edges really well. We have to do a better job not only from their blue line back but from their blue line in. I'd say the forecheck keeping it in the offensive zone and getting some pucks on their goalie."

Whichever team does come out on top will go on to face the winner of Minnesota and Notre Dame.

Puck drop is set at 7 pm on both Friday and Saturday for Michigan and Michigan State with Sunday's game, if necessary, starting at 5 pm.

