Michigan State green-lights installation of solar array

Michigan State University officials have approved the installation of a solar array as part of an effort to boost environmental sustainability.

The Prospero Solar project just north of Odessa, Texas, will have a capacity of 379 megawatts, which is enough to power around 72,000 homes based on the national average, the Solar Energy Industries Association said. (Photo: Pexels)

The university's Board of Trustees gave the go-ahead Friday to install a 20-megawatt solar array on roughly 100 acres south of the East Lansing school's main campus.

A release says it's expected to produce energy equivalent to powering 4,400 homes.

Michigan State's solar arrays will span roughly 145 acres once completed.

That includes previously installed solar carports.

The project should cost about $2.3 million, officials said, and save the university at least $27 million over a quarter-century.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.