Michigan State graduation ceremonies set for this weekend

Michigan State University will host commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

There are 1,954 undergraduate degree candidates and 767 advanced degree candidates graduating, the school said. The College of Social Science has the most undergraduate students with 330.

The advanced degree ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Undergraduate ceremonies are being held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Breslin Center.

All commencement ceremonies will be streamed online on the day of the ceremony.

What you can, cannot bring to ceremonies

No bags or purses will be permitted in the Breslin Center, the school said.

Cameras and camcorders are permitted, though cases are prohibited.

No food or beverages – including bottled water – will be allowed in Breslin, and this applies to graduates, guests and faculty.

The school says Breslin will offer a limited menu of concessions for sale during the ceremonies.

Additional prohibited items include noisemakers, selfie sticks, pets, signs or weapons of any form.

Smoking also is prohibited at the Breslin Center.

