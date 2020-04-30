Michigan State forming irrigation partnership with Australian university

Michigan State University (MSU) is developing an international irrigation and water management partnership with Australia's University of Southern Queensland (USQ), thanks in large part to Australian Ph.D. candidate Michael Scobie.

Scobie first became interested in Michigan State when one of his former mentors introduced him to MSU Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering (BAE) chairperson Darrell Donahue. In 2018, Scobie was invited to spend a semester at MSU working with irrigation and water management specialists.

Scobie spent the latter half of 2019 at MSU developing his international project leadership skills, desiring to formalize a partnership between the two universities. He worked with MSU irrigation specialist Steve Miller and irrigation researcher Younsuk Dong, both in the department of BAE, during his time in East Lansing.

Dong and Miller have developed a low-cost soil moisture sensor for farmers. Scobie is helping Dong and Miller commercialize the sensor and software to eventually create an app that farmers can use to monitor fields remotely. They are currently looking for potential funding. The technology is primarily focused on Michigan and U.S. farmers, but Scobie said it is highly adaptable and relevant for farmers in developing nations.

Thanks to Scobie's efforts, MSU and USQ are in the final stages of signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish future partnerships around faculty and student exchanges and collaborations on international grants and contracts, Donahue said.

“I think this collaboration and spending real time at a different institution has made a world of difference for me,” Scobie said. “One of the early plans was for me to come over for a week or 10 days and just spend a little time. That would have been a benefit, but nowhere near the benefit of really being immersed here, meeting people, getting involved in projects and helping the researchers with some of the skills that I can share with them. I think it has been a really good two-way interaction between the universities.”

Donahue agrees there are opportunities for both universities.

“MSU has engineering students going to Australia, but they typically just take courses that don't apply in their major,” Donahue said. “But with USQ, we have courses that would meet the core requirements for most engineering students, so they won't have to miss out on engineering courses that are only taught once a year here.”

Donahue says he and USQ are grateful for the partnership.

“These partnerships are huge in increasing the reach of our programming,” Donahue said. “Most importantly, they help us to understand the global food system and its challenges.”

