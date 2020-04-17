Michigan State University to freeze tuition in response to COVID-19

Current and future Michigan State University students will not see an increase to tuition for the upcoming academic year. President Samuel L Stanley Jr. announced the tuition rates will freeze due the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the coming months many families will be facing difficult financial decisions as a result of the pandemic. In freezing tuition rates for the upcoming academic year, we are doing what we can to ensure students can stay in our Spartan family," Stanley said. "The core of a land-grant university's mission is to provide access to quality, affordable education for all - no matter the challenge or circumstance.

MSU is currently operating under a two-year budget approved in June 2018. The budget included a tuition freeze for all undergrad students for the 2019-2020 academic school year, making this the third year under the 2018-2019 rate.

Other financial decisions made by MSU recently include a temporary pay cut for executives anticipated through June and a 10% voluntary pay cut from Stanley.

The 2020-2021 tuition freeze is subject to formal approval of the 2020-2021 budget by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees at their next formal meeting.

