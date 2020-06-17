Michigan State University receives $500,000 grant

The United States Department of Agriculture awarded Michigan State University a $500,000 grant over the next five years. The grant awarded to MSU is to support the food processing certificate program offered through the Institute of Agricultural Technology in East Lansing and at community college partners.

The work at MSU is part of a $4.8 million investment to support 12 workforce training projects.

The idea is to fill positions in food processing facilities and food warehouses here in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.