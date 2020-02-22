MSU students dance all day to benefit young Sparrow Patients

Hundreds of MSU students and family members gathered at the University to put on one of the biggest fundraising events in the big ten.

Michigan State University's Spartython Fundraiser.

"They just kept going, they just kept fighting, they fought for him the way we would fight for him ourselves," Jennifer Scott, Mother said.

Brendan Scott is this year's sparrow center miracle child.

He was hit by a car late in 2018, which caused several life-threatening injuries.

"One of the chambers to his heart was even perforated, his spleen was ruptured, his liver was torn, and both of his legs were broken," Stephen Guertin MD, attending Physician at Sparrow said.

Brendan was given less than a one percent chance of surviving.

"They came out and told us twice that night that he wouldn't make it through the night but through Sparrow's team and the lord he's here today," Richard Scott, Father said.

Brendan underwent speech lessons and several other rehabilitation treatments, his family says he's improving every day.

"That's what this Spartython is all about, for 10 hours, these group of students is going to dance their brains out and they're going to raise money so that we can use that money to go towards the kinds of programs that kept that boy alive," Guertin said.

Michigan State University's spartython dance event helps raise thousands of dollars for the Sparrow Children's Center.

Last year they were able to donate over $41,000, they say this year they hope to raise even more.

"Every year since we've been going we've raised more and more which is really cool. We've never done less or the same as the previous year," Shealyn Mandle, Vice President/MSU Student said.

The event also welcomed last year's miracle child to be a part of this year's celebration and her family says they're glad to see the event still going.

"It's an honor to be asked to come back with carmen who was born at 1 pound 8 ounces and to see the young generation raise money for the children's miracle network," Monica Roberts said.

Committee members at MSU say their goal this year is to donate 50-thousand dollars to Sparrow, but someday they hope to be in the millions.