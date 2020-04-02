Michigan State University creates new emergency fund

Michigan State University has created a new emergency fund for students who have to remain on campus and have little support.

The university says this emergency fund is the only way most remaining students will be able to afford essentials they need to stay afloat during this time. Many of them rely on a program called "FAME" to help pay for basic necessities but FAME is shut down because in-person classes have been canceled. That leaves at least 80-students who are still on campus wondering how they're going to get by.

"The students are stressed and overwhelmed and worried like most of us, maybe some are in a state of panic but I also think our students are very resilient and they're used to surviving and figuring it out on their own," Andrea Martineau, F.A.M.E Program Coordinator said.

The FAME program was designed to help students who have experienced foster care, homeless, or lack traditional support systems.

they can get scholarships, guidance, and also essentials like toilet paper during financial struggles.

"The students have been affected in a lot of ways, the most significant ways for students is through income due to the closure of so many places, so if students were in a work-study on campus and that building has closed in-person operations," Martineau said.

Martineau says that's where the emergency fund can help.

"It will be processed as a scholarship, so it will be processed through their financial aid but it should result in some direct financial support to them, that they can use towards their basic needs because part of financial aid looks at housing and food," she said.

She says if the university doesn't raise enough funds to cover students for the year, students will have to look at alternative options, like dropping classes or putting their health on the line.

"Our goal of supporting these students in their educational success, protecting their health, protecting their well-being. We want to be able to help meet their needs without putting themselves at risk or impacting their educational success," Martineau said.

Michigan State University is accepting donations to the "Save Our Spartans" emergency fund.

